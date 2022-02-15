Pakistan records lowest number of Covid cases since Jan 11

ISLAMABAD: The National Com­mand and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday declared that Pakistan has accomplished one more achievement by managing 200 million dosages of Covid-19 immunization.

Additionally on Monday, the nation announced the least number of Covid-19 cases since Jan 11 and the public energy rate stayed at 5.62 percent.

The NCOC information showed that 200,825,508 portions of Covid-19 immunization have been managed. Upwards of 119,150,808 individuals have gotten somewhere around one portion of the immunization and 92,565,125 have been completely inoculated. Besides, 3,610,979 individuals have been vaccinated with the supporter portion.

It is worth focusing on that seven antibodies – Sinopharm, Sinovac, CanSino or Pakvac, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sputnik – are being directed in Pakistan.

The information showed that 2,662 individuals were tainted with the infection and 29 Covid-19 patients passed on Monday. It was the most minimal number of contaminations in a solitary day for more than one month. Prior, 2,074 cases were accounted for on Jan 11.

While the public inspiration rate was 5.62pc, just five urban communities announced over 10pc energy rate. These urban areas are Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Nowshera and Karachi. The most elevated inspiration rate was accounted for by Muzaffarabad where 17.65pc examples were seen as sure.

The information further showed that upwards of 1,566 patients were on basic consideration on Monday.

In the interim, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, after a gathering with the wellbeing clergyman of Afghanistan, said that issues connected with wellbeing administrations and instruction were talked about.

“We additionally talked about the circumstance of polio as there are just two nations on the planet in which polio cases are as yet being accounted for,” he said.

“It involves shame for us that poliovirus actually exists in these two nations,” he said, adding that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have consented to upgrade participation for annihilation of poliovirus.

Dr Sultan said emergency clinics in Afgha­nis­tan, particularly those created with the help of Pakistan, would be updated. Pakis­tan will work with disease patients who come from Afghanistan for treatment here.

He said the two nations would likewise help out one another in the field of schooling.