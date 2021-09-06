Pakistan records 3,613 new COVID-19 cases in most recent 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed 3,613 fresh COVID-19 cases – continuing its trend of reporting but 4,000 daily infections for the fourth consecutive day – within the last 24 hours.

The latest figures for Pakistan by the National Command and Operation Centre from Monday morning showed that 3,613 new cases had been identified overnight after 57,131 tests were taken.

The total number of positive cases since the pandemic started now stands at 1,182,918.

The NCOC placed the positivity rate at 6.32%. The country has reported a positivity rate under 7% for 12 out of 14 days since August 24.

Meanwhile, the country reported 57 fatalities over the last 24 hours, pushing the price to 26,232.

In the last 24 hours, 3,438 people recovered from the virus, taking the count for total recoveries to 1,064,319. the amount of active cases are 92,367.

Pakistan is reporting 3,832 new infections on the average every day, 65% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 59,384,758 doses of COVID vaccines thus far. Assuming everyone needs two doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 13.7% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,072,051 doses administered every day. At that rate, it’ll take an extra 41 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.