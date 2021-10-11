Pakistan reaffirms backing to Kashmiris’ battle

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is focused on keeping expanding political, strategic and moral help to the Kashmiris in their battle for the right to self-assurance.

“We stand one next to the other with the Kashmiri brethren in their battle for their right to self-assurance. A dossier dependent on certain confirmations of the outrages and atrocities of Indian occupation powers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been introduced to the world,” the unfamiliar clergyman said in an assertion gave here on Sunday.

He said Pakistan would keep on raising voices against persecution and brutality by the Indian armed force in IIOJK at each discussion. He kept up with that Kashmir had turned into a worldwide issue rather than a local one and it should be settled as per the United Nations goals.

Mr. Qureshi focused on that the worldwide local area should approach to quit continuous genuine basic liberties infringement in IIOJK and save the persecuted Kashmiris from the oppression of Indian occupation powers.

Featuring the Afghanistan issue, the unfamiliar clergyman said: “Harmony in Afghanistan is our first concern and we accept that assuming there is harmony in Afghanistan, there will be harmony in the entire district. The world is seeing our endeavors for harmony in Afghanistan.”

He said Pakistan would proceed with its mollifying endeavors for harmony and dependability in the area, including the Afghan harmony measure.

The unfamiliar clergyman said the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the world’s most grounded economies hard. To address the difficulties, he added, Pakistan was zeroing in on financial tact, advancing monetary participation, and improving territorial ties.

Mr. Qureshi said Pakistan’s economy was doing great with empowering financial pointers. “The Pakistanis have arisen as a solid country in the wake of beating significant difficulties like psychological oppression and the Covid,” he said, asserting that Pakistan was arising as a prosperous country on the planet.

“Critical advancement is being made in the field of commodities and agribusiness. Because of viable approaches of the occupant government, practical advancement will proceed in the public interest,” he said, keeping up with that Pakistan would accomplish unmistakable quality on the planet soon because of its reformist strategies.

The unfamiliar clergyman said the government assistance of the Pakistani people group abroad was one of the public authority’s main concerns. “Pakistani government offices all throughout the planet are working for the government assistance of abroad Pakistanis and attempting to determine their concerns. I have coordinated political missions abroad to endeavor hard for the government assistance of the Pakistani people group in that,” he added.

Prior, the unfamiliar clergyman went through a bustling day in Multan. He paid attention to addresses conveyed live during a Seerat Conference at Raza Hall.

Unique Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and PTI boss whip in the National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Moin Riaz Qureshi, MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, MPAs Wasim Khan Badozai, Nadeem Qureshi, Malik Saleem Labar and Zaheeruddin Alizai, Multan Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, Khalid Javed Warraich, Qurban Fatima and common society laborers were available on the event.