ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have removed from the world’s greatest global chess competition in fight at has India holding a light transfer for the occasion through Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), authorities said Thursday.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will see more than 1,700 players from 188 countries contend in Chennai from this point until August 10. The last two contests were played basically as a result of the pandemic.

“By passing the light transfer through IIOJ&K… India has committed a crime that the global local area can’t acknowledge for any reason,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in an explanation. It said the matter would likewise be raised with the International Chess Federation and censured the “devilish endeavor to blend governmental issues in with sports”.