Pakistan presents another dossier uncovering Indian barbarities in involved Kashmir

Pakistan secretary of state Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday exposed Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through a 131-page dossier, Geo News reported.

In a joint news conference with Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Qureshi unveiled the dossier and explained its contents.

Qureshi explained that the dossier prepared by Pakistan outlines Indian aggression and barbarism in IIOJK.

The dossier comprises incriminating audio, video and documentary evidence on gross human rights violations, war crimes, genocide and torture against the Kashmiris by India in IIOJK.

Detailing the contents of the dossier, Qureshi said that it contains 3 chapters and 113 references, 26 of which are international media review reports, and 41 are reports from Indian media and think tanks.

He added that it also contains 32 references to international human rights organisations and 14 references from Pakistan.

Speaking on Indian atrocities, Qureshi said that 900,000 Indian troops are stationed within IIOJK, likening things within the restive region to an open-air prison.

Recalling Syed Ali Geelani’s funeral, Qureshi added that his circle of relatives members weren’t allowed to attend the funeral and were instead tortured and Geelani’s body forcibly buried.

He further said that independent observers aren’t allowed within IIOJK and therefore the realities from Kashmir are distorted.

Qureshi proclaimed that the Indian atrocities are going to be exposed within the dossier because it contains solid evidence of “fake encounters” and India’s tactic of framing Kashmiri freedom fighters as “terrorists”.

He added that weapons are planted within the homes of innocent Kashmiris.

Qureshi also talked about the Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 which merged Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union, removing its autonomy.

He further told the media that since 2014, India has conducted 15,495 sieges and search operations in IIOJK.

Speaking on Indian laws in IIOJK, Qureshi said that India has six draconian laws which may declare any Kashmiri a terrorist.

Accusing India of terrorist activities, Qureshi said India is training five Daesh camps, which may be a matter of concern.

Detailing the atrocities committed by India, the ministry showed multiple samples of “fake encounters”, it had been reported that a minimum of 13,000 Kashmiri children are detained by India.

Foreign Office Spokesperson mentioned an event in December 2020 where Indian police had killed 3 youths and declared them terrorists.

It was reported that since 2014 India has continued to violate the ceasefire which has killed 198 people.

Shireen Mazari slams EU, West for ‘pontificating’ on human rights

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari mentioned the mass rapes in Kunan and Poshpora in February 1991, adding that perpetrators have still not been delivered to book for the heinous crimes.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Mazari mentioned UNSC resolution 1325 which protects women and youngsters in armed conflicts and puts sanctions on countries that violate the resolution.

She wondered why the UN isn’t imposing any sanctions on India for its blatant disregard for human rights violations in IIOJK.

She further questioned the international community and UN for why are they not probing into being given special access into IIOJK.

She added that these are rules as per the Geneva Convention and India has “violated all of them”.

She criticised the UN and therefore the West for his or her silence on attempted annexation of occupied Kashmir, adding that the EU and therefore the international community cannot “cherry-pick” sanctions.

Speaking about the utilization of pellet guns by Indian soldiers on innocent Kashmiri men, women and youngsters , she said pellet guns were used on animals. She lamented how Indian soldiers, flouting human rights, were using them on people within the occupied region.

ureshi added that protecting fundamental human rights isn’t just the state’s responsibility but there are international instruments and mechanisms that ensure human rights are protected.

He concluded the news conference by making an inventory of demands which are listed as follows:

India must stop human rights violations of Kashmiris.

1. Proceed (actions) against the perpetrators who are highlighted within the dossier.

2. Put an end to demographic change.

3. Lift the military and digital siege of IIOJK.

4. Release all political prisoners

5. Allow unhindered access to the UN, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), independent journalists, human rights organisations, and civil society organisations in IIOJK.