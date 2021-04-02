Pakistan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the first one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the presence of some moisture in the pitch influenced his decision to bowl first. Pakistan gave a first cap to batsman Danish Aziz.

Temba Bavuma, captaining South Africa for the first time, said the hosts would seek to post a total of about 280.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1616003/pakistan-opt-to-bowl-in-first-odi-against-south-africa