Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare

KARACHI: Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali faces a lengthy, difficult experience to recuperation following a medical procedure later he was constrained off the field with chest torment during a homegrown match, authorities said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old became sick Tuesday while batting for Central Punjab in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi and was raced to a clinic.

He went through two angioplasty methodologies in the wake of being determined to have Acute Coronary Syndrome, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proclamation said.

“Abid has initiated restoration… did light strolling toward the beginning of the day without showing any inconvenience,” it said, adding he is probably going to be released one week from now.

The stocky Abid stood out as truly newsworthy in December 2019 when he turned into the main batsman to hit a century on debut at both Test and one-day global levels.

His ODI hundred came against Australia in Dubai in March 2019, while the Test century was scored against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi nine months after the fact.

Abid has up until this point scored 1,180 runs in 16 Tests, and played six ODIs for Pakistan.

He is one of a few games figures to have experienced cardiovascular issues as of late.

They incorporate Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who experienced heart failure during a European Championship match in June.

Pakistan’s next Test series is at home against Australia in March one year from now.