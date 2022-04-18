Pakistan must adapt to modern-day hockey for success, says Aikman

LAHORE: The public hockey group’s lead trainer is happy with the endeavors made by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for elevating the game which right now is in critical waterways.

Be that as it may, simultaneously Siegfried Aikman stays resolved the country as opposed to staying in its brilliance filled past should take a gander at hockey on current lines, which has over the course of the years changed hugely, and plan appropriately for vicious present-day worldwide contests.

“I’m content with the PHF which is doing everything it can manage. We don’t have backers and cash however ideally things will improve with the progression of time,” the 62-year-old Aikman said while addressing an inquiry during his discussion with a gathering of columnists toward the finish of the public instructional course here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

“We play present day hockey, not the hockey of past times. On the off chance that they contrast us constantly with the hockey of past times I don’t have the foggiest idea what they look at. Assuming you take a gander at the game it has changed so a lot; it is presently a very surprising game which I am attempting to show the players. Also, with all due regard I figure they don’t have the information about that,” Dutch Aikman, who is situated in Suriname, said truly.

No individuals from the determination advisory group including boss selector Manzoor Junior are available at the continuous instructional course which connotes that Aikman has been given significant abilities to choose the group – a typical pattern in contemporary hockey world over.

Aikman, who was getting back to Holland on Saturday night, six days before the Pakistan crew leaves for Holland which is important for their Europe visit, said the visit would help the group a ton in surveying their assets and shortcomings.

“In the event that I will be straightforward I think we are not at the degree of European hockey. We can’t assemble wellness in 90 days. It requires one year to get sensible. In Japan, I had one year to deal with their physical [fitness]level,” Aikman, who trained Japan’s public group prior to being selected Pakistan lead trainer toward the end of last year, expressed.

The Pakistan crew leaves for the Europe visit on April 22 to play six matches against Holland (two), Belgium (one) and Spain (three).

Aikman enlisted in Pakistan’s public crew in December 2021, a couple of days before the group went to play the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.