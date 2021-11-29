Pakistan miss out on quarters after losing to Argentina in FIH Junior World Cup

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan neglected to arrive at the quarter-finals of the FIH Junior World Cup on Sunday in the wake of losing their last pool match to Argentina 4-3 at the Kalinga Stadium in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

By dominating this match, Argentina arrived at the quarter-finals of the uber occasion with two dominates from three matches in pool D.

Argentina took lead in the tenth moment through a field from Bautista Capurro. Pakistan skipper Rana Abdul Waheed balanced in the seventeenth moment by scoring in a pass from partner Rizwan Ali on a punishment corner.

In the twentieth moment, Argentina’s Ignacio Nardolillo scored which again gave the lead. In the 28th moment, Pakistan acquired a punishment stroke on which promising drag glint Rizwan Ali scored to make it 2-2.

In the end snapshots of the subsequent quarter, Argentina’s Francisco Ruiz scored their third objective giving them a 3-2 lead. Ignacio Ibarra’s objective in the 47th moment stretched out Argentina’s lead to 4-2.

Aqeel Ahmed scored the third objective for Pakistan on a pass from Roman on a punishment corner in the 53rd moment. The 4-3 scoreline stayed unblemished till the finish of the match.

In the wake of completing third in their pool, Pakistan will currently be contending in a grouping match with the US on Nov 30.

In the meantime, Spain too reserved their compartment to the last-eight phase by whipping South Korea 9-0 in a pool C experience as they wrapped up with six focuses from two successes, finishing second behind the Netherlands, who whipped the US 14-0, in the gathering.

In another pool D match, Germany gave Egypt an 11-0 hockey illustration to top the gathering and arrive at the last-eight phase.