Pakistan made history on Sunday night, defeating India for the first time in a World Cup institution and ending a painful hex that first began in 1992.

The Green Shirts were notorious for their meltdowns against theirarch-rivals in World Cup matches and had lost 12 straight matches to the Men in Blue.

They were again heavy killers heading into the game, with many giving them a chance. But they flipped the script and foisted a chastising 10- gate defeat on India. It was the first time either side had beaten the other by 10 lattices in a limited-overs institution.

Chasing 152, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan maundered from launch to finish as they made India’s‘ world class’bowling attack look ordinary for formerly.

Speaking after the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that his platoon “ did not execute the effects that we wanted to but credit is clearly due — they outplayed us moment”.

“ They were veritably professional with the club as well but we are clearly not a platoon that presses the fear button, it’s the launch of the event, not the end,”the Indian captain said, advising that”it’s not over yet.”

Meanwhile, Azam said after his palm”We executed our plans well and the early lattices were veritably helpful.”

“ The plan with Rizwan was to keep it simple. We tried to get deep in the crinkle and from about the eighth over, the dew came by and the ball came on nicely. This is just the launch, we’ve (the) confidence to make on this palm,” he said.

Before, Shaheen Shah Afridi took three lattices, including commander Kohli for 57, but India managed 151 for seven in their high-voltage Twenty20 World Cup clash.

Left-arm fast bowler Afridi returned numbers of 3-31 after a murderous first spell to hurt India after they tagged to field first in the Super 12s encounter in Dubai.

Kohli scored his 29th T20 fifty to help the platoon rebuild before being caught behind off Afridi as Pakistan dismissed the star batsman for the first time in a World Cup game.

Afridi struck the first blow with an express delivery that swung in to trap Rohit Sharma lbw for a first ball duck and the bowler celebrated with his trademark open-arm gesture.

Kohli walked in amid rumbustious applause from the Indian suckers inside the-strong crowd who were soon silenced by another ripper from Afridi in his alternate over.

The1.98 metre bowler got KL Rahul with a delivery that came in sprucely to take the batsman’s ham pad and rattle the wholes.

Kohli and new batter, Suryakumar Yadav tried to hit back with some positive shots as they smashed Afridi for a six each.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also pulled off a superb diving catch to cut short Yadav’s stay at the gate with quick bowler Hasan Ali striking in his first over. Yadav made 11.

Rishabh Pant joined Kohli in the middle and the left-right fur brace rebuilt the innings and took India to 60-3 at the end of 10 overs.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman who survived a close caught behind call off one of his attempted rear reaches, kept up the charge with audacious strokeplay.

He hit Ali for two consecutive sixes but eventually fell to Shadab Khan’s leg spin in the coming over, top edging a ball that went high and into the hands of the bowler.

Pant made 39 off 30 balls.

Kohli stood firm to soak up the pressure to get to his 50 in 45 balls and help India to a competitive aggregate.