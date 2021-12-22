Pakistan lose thriller to Korea, fail to make Asian Champions Trophy final for first time

DHAKA: Pakistan got off to the ideal beginning yet couldn’t get the best completion.

In a start to finish semi-last of the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan wound up on the losing side of an 11-objective thrill ride against South Korea at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

South Korea’s 6-5 win set up a title conflict for them against Japan, who later overwhelmed India 5-3, on Wednesday. Pakistan, who took a 1-0 lead in the third moment against the South Koreans, will play most outstanding opponents India in the third-place season finisher before the last.

Pakistan and India were the joint-holders of the Asian title and Pakistan’s loss denotes the initial time since the commencement of the competition that they have neglected to fit the bill for the last.

“It is disillusioning for us since we scored more field objectives,” said Pakistan commander Umar Bhutta later in the match, alluding to his side’s four field objectives while the South Koreans just got one from open play. “We played a decent match yet the two objectives we yielded from punishment corners hurt us.”

An infiltrating run from Umar gave Pakistan the early lead when he entered the circle prior to releasing a wild shot into the furthest corner that gave South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon no way.

Pakistan’s safeguard, be that as it may, fixed the great work as South Korea took a 2-1 lead in the twelfth moment subsequent to getting two punishment corners inside the space of a moment. Jang Jonghyun, who got four objectives, committed no error from seven yards on the two events.

Junaid Manzoor got Pakistan back on level conditions when he diverted in from short proximity in the 22nd moment however Jang reestablished South Korea’s benefit when he changed over a punishment corner three minutes after the fact.

Afraz pulled Pakistan level again five minutes after the fact with another field objective however it was South Korea who went into half-time with a 4-3 lead later Yang Jihun changed over one more punishment corner minutes after the fact.

South Korea had a two objective benefit when they scored their main field objective through Jeong Jun-woo in the 44th.

Mubashar Ali reestablished equality when he changed over consecutive punishment corners in the 47th and 51st just for Jang to break Pakistan hearts with the drag-flick victor a short way from time.

Olympic bronze medallists India were overpowering top choices before their semi-last against Japan in the wake of having whipped similar adversaries 6-0 in their last cooperative match, yet the Japanese had different plans.

The Japanese looked something else altogether as they played with the safeguard of the Manpreet Singh-drove side from the start.

Shota Yamada’s first-minute punishment was immediately added to by Raiki Fujishima in the subsequent moment and Yoshiki Kirishita made it 3-0 for Japan, the 2018 Asian Games gold-medallists, in the fourteenth.

Dilpreet Singh redirected the ball home to get one back from India in the seventeenth moment however Japan finished the challenge with objectives by Kosei Kawabe in the 35th and Ryoma Ooka three minutes after the fact with the two objectives falling off quick counter-assaults.

Harmanpreet Singh (43rd) and Hardik Singh (58th) got India close yet it was sufficiently not.

It was just Japan’s second win against India in 19 matches.