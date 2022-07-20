Pakistan logs 592 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan saw an ascent in the quantity of COVID-19 cases, with the nation detailing 592 contaminations as of now, information from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Wednesday morning.

This brought the absolute number of cases detailed in the country to 1,547,795.

A day prior, Pakistan detailed 459 cases.

According to the most recent NIH measurements, the new COVID-19 cases surfaced after 21,264 demonstrative tests were acted as of now the nation over.

The inspiration rate as of now remains at 2.78% , said NIH.

When contrasted with the earlier day’s record of zero passings, during the most recent 24 hours, seven additional passings were accounted for which raises the loss of life to 30,452 starting from the beginning of the pandemic.

During the most recent 24 hours, a slight increment was accounted for in the rundown of COVID-19 patients owned up to escalated care units (ICU). According to NIH, 174 patients are as yet being treated in emergency clinics around the country.