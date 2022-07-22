Pakistan great Wasim Akram wants ODIs to be scrapped

LONDON: Pakistan pace bowling legend Wasim Akram feels ODI cricket has become “generally OK” stuff now and believes that the managers of the game should scrap the organization for good.

Wasim’s remarks came close behind England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ unexpected retirement from ODIs, which has set off a serious discussion over the presence of 50-over cricket.

“I suspect as much [ODIs ought to scrapped]. In England you have full houses. In India, Pakistan particularly, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, one-day cricket you won’t fill the arenas,” he said in Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club digital broadcast.

“They are doing it only for making it happen. After the initial 10 overs, it’s simply ‘alright, go a run a ball, get a limit, four defenders in and you get to 200, 220 of every 40 overs’ and afterward have a go last 10 overs. Another 100. It’s sort of all around average.”

Wasim upheld Stokes’ choice to stop from ODIs, refering to “impractical” responsibility.

“Him [Stokes] concluding that he is resigning from one-day cricket is very miserable yet I concur with him,” said the left-arm pacer, who scalped 502 wickets in 356 ODIs during his profession, other than bowling Pakistan to triumph in the 1992 Cricket World Cup last.

“Indeed, even as a pundit … one-day cricket is only a drag now, particularly after T20. I can envision as a player. 50 overs, 50 overs, then, at that point, you need to pre-game, post-game, the lunch game,” added the cricketer-turned-pundit.

Wasim said the 50-over game has no future before the steadily developing T20 design.

“T20 is somewhat more straightforward, four hours the game is finished. The associations from one side of the planet to the other, there is much more cash — I guess this is a vital part of the cutting edge cricket. T20 or Test cricket. One-day cricket is somewhat passing on.

“It is very tiring for a player to play one-day cricket. After T20, one-day cricket appears it is going for a really long time. So players are focussing on more limited design. What’s more, longer configuration clearly [with]Test cricket,” he said.

For Wasim, Test cricket stays the zenith of the game for a player.

“There’s a fight inside the fight in Test cricket. I generally favored Test matches. One-day used to be fun however Test matches were where you were perceived as a player … where individuals actually pick you for the world XIs,” he said.

“Alright cash matters – I comprehend what they are used to — yet they ought to likewise recollect whether they need to be perceived as one of the greats of the game.”

He likewise approached the executives of the game to think about a total upgrade of the general timetable.