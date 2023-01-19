Pakistan go down to England in women’s U-19 World Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM: In their second match of the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup, Pakistan lost to England by 53 runs on Tuesday in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Pakistan’s chase of 157 was ended for 103-5 by England’s Sophia Smale, who took two wickets. The team’s best batter was Pakistan captain Syed Aroob Shah, who struck 34 off 36 deliveries. During the knock, five boundaries were hit by Aroob.

Pakistan were saved from defeat by a larger margin thanks to opener Shawaal Zulfiqar’s 25 off 32 balls, which included four boundaries, and the 16 and 12 runs scored by Aliza Khan and Areesha Noor, respectively, down the order.

Seren Smale and Ryana Macdonald-Gay had earlier lifted England after Pakistan had reduced them to 43-3 by the sixth over. Smale and Niamh Holland shared a 37-run third wicket stand before Smale and Macdonald-Gay shared a 32-run fourth wicket stand with three fours and a six. Smale was unbeaten at 35 off 22 balls. In contrast, wicketkeeper/batsman Smale scored 37 runs off 33 with the assistance of six boundaries.

Rida Aslam claimed a scalp and Pakistan’s Areesha, Zaib-un-Nisa, and Anosha Nasir each took two wickets, limiting England to 156-7. If Pakistan had kept a few catches, England might have scored less.