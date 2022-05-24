Pakistan find last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 with India

A high-voltage experience among Pakistan and most outstanding opponents India finished in a 1-1 attract the Asia Cup 2022 match in Jakarta on Monday.

India started to lead the pack in the primary quarter when debutant Karti Selvam scored his most memorable objective for his group.

The two groups played forcefully right from the start. Pakistan surrendered an objective right off the bat however exhibited a superior battle in the initial two quarters. The Men dressed in Green got a few possibilities yet couldn’t captalise on them.

India scored on a punishment corner in the principal quarter to take a 1-0 lead and afterward clutched it.

Pakistan scored the objective 69 seconds before the last quarter directed by Rana Waheed who switched a short corner over completely to make it 1-1.

Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain was pronounced the player of the match.

Pakistan will take on has Indonesia on Tuesday in their subsequent pool match and Japan on Thursday for their third pool match.