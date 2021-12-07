Pakistan extends travel ban to 9 more countries, tightens up protocols for 13 others

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday evaluated the worldwide Covid-19 circumstance in the midst of the spread of the new variation Omicron and chose to put travel restriction on nine additional nations, generally from Europe.

As indicated by an assertion from the NCOC, it modified and extended Category C — a rundown of nations from which travel is restricted, besides under specific conditions.

Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland and Zimbabwe are the nations that have been added to the rundown. It is appropriate to specify here that movement to South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia just as Hong Kong was prohibited before the end of last month.

Inbound travel from these nations has been restricted, the NCOC articulation said. It point by point the wellbeing conventions that should be seen in the event of fundamental travel, which expect travelers to be completely immunized while all travelers, neighborhood or outsiders over the age of six years, should have a negative polymerase chain response (PCR) test report gave not over 48 hours preceding boarding, and get the quick antigen testing (RAT) directed on appearance in Pakistan.

Travelers who test negative will be permitted to continue, notwithstanding, travelers from South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia should go through an obligatory three-day quarantine followed by a PCR test.

Travelers who test positive on appearance will be isolated for 10 days and a PCR test will be directed on the eighth day, the NCOC expressed, adding that they will be permitted to leave quarantine assuming they test negative. If there should be an occurrence of a positive outcome, they will invest more energy under isolation or be moved to emergency clinic dependent on the counsel of wellbeing specialists, as per the NCOC articulation.

Class B nations

As per the NCOC, a rundown of 13 nations containing United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Russia, Thailand, France, Austria, Afghanistan and Turkey have been remembered for class B.

All travelers from these nations should be completely inoculated, while everybody over the age of six should have a negative PCR test report gave not over 48 hours prior to boarding.

Rodents of travelers will be directed on arbitrary flights, as indicated by the NCOC. The people who test contrary will be permitted to continue while the individuals who test positive will go through isolation for 10 days, with a PCR test being directed on the eighth day. In the event that they test negative, they will be permitted to leave, if not they should go through extra isolate or be moved to medical clinic, contingent upon guidance from wellbeing specialists.

All nations that are excluded from classification B and C have been remembered for class A, travelers from which will likewise be needed to be completely inoculated and have a negative PCR test report gave not over 48 hours preceding boarding, the NCOC said.

Deportees from nations in all classes are absolved from the PCR test report prerequisite.

Rodents of all travelers on travel departures from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar will be directed, as per the reexamined rules.

Assistance of abandoned Pakistanis

The NCOC supported various rules to “work with the return” of Pakistanis abandoned abroad. As indicated by the assertion, everything Pakistanis can go from class C nations till December 15. Notwithstanding, the wellbeing conventions will be appropriate to them.

Pakistanis who couldn’t get themselves immunized abroad in light of specific conditions, including lapsed visa or illicit movement, forthcoming legal disputes, ailments, pregnancy or halfway inoculation from Pakistan, have been excluded from the necessity to be completely inoculated, if they give evidence to carrier and migration specialists preceding boarding, the public authority body said.

Pakistan had begun setting travel boycotts last month following the identification of the Omicron variation in South Africa.

Omicron has been grouped by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “profoundly contagious” variation — the very class that incorporates the dominating Delta variation.