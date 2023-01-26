Pakistan crash out of ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup

At the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 103 runs and eliminated the latter from the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand were approached to bat first and posted a fair 178 sudden spikes in demand for the scoreboard prior to restricting Pakistan to 75 runs in 20 overs.

Anna Browning and Tash Codyre sent Pakistan’s openers, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima, back to the pavilion for a duck. Browning defeated Shawaal with the first pitch of the innings.

Warda Yousaf (5), Syeda Aroob Shah (9), and Laiba Nasir (4), on the other hand, were unable to reach double figures because their wickets were lost so quickly.

Aliza Khan (11), Areesha Noor (24), and others remained at the crease for a longer period of time, but the Kiwi bowlers prevented them from scoring freely.

Codyre took two wickets for the young White Ferns, while Browning and Wakelin each took one.

On the scoreboard earlier, New Zealand set a target of 178 runs.

Anna Browning and Emma McLeod, the opening pair, scored 31 and 32 runs, respectively, to establish a solid foundation.

The Kiwis’ star player was Georgia Plimmer, who scored an incredible 53 runs off 38 balls and hit five boundaries.

However, the total could have been much higher if the middle order had contributed to the top orders’ scores.

Anosha Nasir took three wickets for Pakistan, Mahnoor Aftab took two, and Rida Aslam and Syeda Aroob Shah each got a scalp.