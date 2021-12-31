Pakistan crash against Sri Lanka in U-19 Asia Cup semi-final

LAHORE: A terrible pursue implies Pakistan is presently not in the race for the Junior Asia Cup title.

Having bowled out the Sri Lankans for 147, Pakistan could oversee 125 preceding being all out in the last over of a low-scoring semi-last in Dubai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will presently confront India for the title later the last option cavorted past Bangladesh by 103 runs in the other semi-last in Sharjah. Pakistan had won Pool some time Bangladesh were the champs of Pool ‘B’.

Spinners Treveen Mathwew (4-31) and Dunith Wellalage (3-31) caused the harm against Pakistan, with six of their players neglecting to arrive at twofold figures.

Just top-request hitter Mohammad Shahzad (30) and Ahmed Khan (36) lower down the request furnished any similarity to opposition with Sri Lanka just surrendering five additional items rather than Pakistan’s 15.

Prior, pacers Zeeshan Zameer (4-32), Ahmed Khan (2-26) and Awais Ali (2-27) bowled marvelously for Pakistan as they diminished Sri Lanka to 70-8.

However, their last three batsmen got critical runs with Yasiru Pathirana (31 not out) and Matheesha Pathirana (31) sharing a remain of 47 preceding Yasiru added one more 30 with Treveen (12) to lift Sri Lanka to an all out that demonstrated past Pakistan’s range.