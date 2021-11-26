Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday directed the effective dry run of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface long-range rocket.

The practice run was focused on the pre-approving specific plans and specialized boundaries of the weapon framework said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) discharge.

The test was seen by the Strategic Plans Division’s Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, NESCOM executive Dr. Raza Samar, Commander of Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Mohammad Ali, and the researchers and designers of key associations.

The chief general Strategic Plans Division saluted researchers and designers on fruitful direct of flight test.

He liked the specialized ability, devotion, and responsibility of researchers and designers for their incredible commitment.

The president, state leader, administrator joint heads of staff board of trustees, and administrations bosses complimented the researchers and specialists on this accomplishment.