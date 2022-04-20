Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday unequivocally denounced Indian occupation powers’ persistent killing binge bringing about death of four additional Kashmiri youth during this week in an organized cordon and search activity in Shopian region of the India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

In excess of 576 honest Kashmiris had been killed such a long ways by the Indian occupation powers since India’s unlawful and one-sided activities of Aug 5, 2019, the Foreign Office representative said in a public statement.

The continuous outrages in the involved valley have been strengthened during the heavenly month of Ramazan and mirror India’s wretched approach of threatening the populace in a bid to sustain its fundamental oppression of Kashmiris. The fearless Kashmiri youth are, be that as it may, steadfastly dedicated to their admirable motivation and no measure of brutalities can hose their tough determination, it added.

The representative said Pakistan emphasized its require an examination concerning extra-

legal killings in India-held Kashmir by the Commission of Inquiry as suggested by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.