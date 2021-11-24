Pakistan condemns capture of Kashmiri basic freedoms lobbyist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday emphatically denounced the capture of basic freedoms extremist Khuram Parvez in India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

Self-assertive captures of common freedoms activists on organized charges by Indian occupation powers is obvious proof of New Delhi’s state-illegal intimidation and stomping on of essential basic liberties in the involved valley, Foreign Office representative Asim Iftikhar said in an assertion gave here.

The representative said that the unpardonable inappropriate inquiries by Indian National Investigation Agency at the workplaces and home of Khuram Parvez, had additionally been denounced by worldwide basic liberties activists and associations.

The world knows that it has become progressively hard for common liberties associations and activists to proceed with their work in India and held Kashmir because of ceaseless witch chase by the Hindutva driven RSS-BJP consolidate over unwarranted and inspired charges, he added.

Absolution International needed to close the entirety of its tasks in India in September 2020 when its ledgers were frozen by India in a demonstration of backlash as a result of their autonomous covering held Kashmir, the representative referenced.

He said the UN basic liberties apparatus, free NGOs and worldwide media had consistently investigated and communicated worries over expanding terrorizing, provocation and retaliation assaults by Indian occupation powers against Kashmiri basic freedoms protectors, writers and common society entertainers since August 5, 2019.

The representative encouraged the worldwide local area to consider India responsible for proceeded with clasp down against common freedoms associations and activists for undertaking their obligation to uncover net and precise basic liberties infringement of Kashmiris involved valley, and the minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.— APP

Reuters adds: Rights gatherings, including the United Nations, have reprimanded the capture of Khuram Parvez.

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called Parvez’s capture “upsetting”.

“He’s not a psychological oppressor, he’s a basic liberties protector,” she said in a tweet.

Mr Parvez, one of Kashmir’s most popular activists, is head of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a gathering of freedoms associations working in the locale.

He was captured and confined on comparative charges in 2016, subsequent to being kept from loading onto a trip to go to an UN common freedoms discussion in Geneva. He was at last delivered without being sentenced for any wrongdoing.