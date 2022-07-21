Pakistan complete record run chase to beat Sri Lanka in Galle

Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan pursued down a record focus of 342 in Galle on Wednesday to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the principal Test.

The sightseers accomplished the success in the last meeting of the fifth day’s play to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The past most noteworthy effective fourth-innings pursue at Galle was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took four wickets for the hosts and is near the precarious edge of an exceptional accomplishment of four straight five-wicket pulls in his initial two Tests.

He took 12 wickets on debut in a series-evening out Test prevail upon Australia last week at similar scene, six in every innings.

Pakistan continued the day on 222-3 and Sri Lanka before long spent their leftover two umpire surveys, with Jayasuriya engaged with the two calls.

Mohammad Rizwan opened his day’s record with a limit off Ramesh Mendis and kept up his positive plan by taking singles and twos preceding he fell lbw to Jayasuriya for 40.

A survey didn’t save Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has come into the two-coordinate series after a fruitful spell with English region Sussex.

Shafique, who recorded his second Test century on day four to lead the pursuit, has stood firm and assumed the anchor’s part flawlessly up until this point.