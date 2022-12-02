Pakistan averts possible Google Play Services suspension

Pakistan Thursday deflected the suspension of administrations of paid Google Play applications after the Service of Money — IT Priest Aminul-Haque’s recommendation — endorsed the arrival of impeded installments to global specialist organizations, including Google.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stopped paying $34 million to international service providers. This could have prevented inbound mobile users from using their mobile balance to pay for paid Google Play Store services after December 1, 2022.

The SBP ended the direct carrier billing (DCB) process, which resulted in the suspension of a $34 million payment to international service providers like Google, Amazon, and Meta.

DCB is an online mobile payment system that lets users charge their mobile phone carrier’s bill for purchases.

Customers can pay for these products with airtime and send money abroad as fees to telecommunications providers for IT-related services.

However, Tariq Bajwa, the Finance Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), contacted Haque and shared his thoughts on the suspended payments.

The Finance Ministry’s agreement to release the payments according to schedule was later confirmed by the IT minister.

He stated that “paid Google Play apps will not be suspended in Pakistan” and that the Finance Ministry had instructed the SBP to delay the implementation of the policy for a month.

He stated that telecom service providers have one month to implement the payment system.

According to the IT minister, the IT ministry had requested a timetable for the aforementioned implementation of the telecom operators’ request for the ministry’s assistance in a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Haque thanked Dar and Bajwa for their prompt decision.