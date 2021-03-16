Pakistan among the top 10 largest importers of major arms globally: report

Pakistan contributed 2.7% of the Global share of major arms imports by the 10 largest importers, from 2016 to 2020. The five main major arms importers during the last four years were Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Australia, and China. Saudi Arabia shared 11pc of global imports; India 9.5pc; Egypt 5.8pc; Australia 5.1pc; and China 4.7pc. Pakistan shared 2.7pc of major arms imports in the five years from 2016 to 2020.

Pakistan’s chief supplier from 2016 to 2020 was China, from which Pakistan’s total import was 74pc, followed by Russia (6.6pc) and Italy (5.9pc). In comparison to the previous period, there has been a 23pc decline in arms imports of Pakistan.

On the other hand, India’s chief suppliers from 2016 to 2020 were Russia (49pc), France (18pc), and Israel (13pc). The neighboring nation also saw a 33pc decrease in its total imports from 2016-2020 when compared to the previous period.

India’s second-biggest supporter was the US in the first five years of the decade, however, last four years the import bill dropped by 46%. In the past four years, India’s arms imports from France increased by 709pc this time, while imports from Israel grew 82pc.

The report mentioned the reasons why India saw an overall decline in its arms import bill, as there is a lengthy process of procurement involved, India’s attempt to reduce dependency on exports from Russia, and its plans to start its production. However, as India’s production programme is confronting delays, India instead has plans of several large-scale orders of arms so its imports are likely to increase over the next five years.

In the meantime, the report stated that Pakistan had numerous large pending orders for arms that are set to be completed by 2028. The orders comprise 50 combat aircraft, eight submarines and four frigates from China, and four frigates from Turkey.

The region with the most imports was Asia and Oceania for major arms, with 42 percent of global arms assignments in 2016–2020. In addition to Pakistan, India, Australia, China, and South Korea were also among the biggest importers in the region.

“For many states in Asia and Oceania, a growing perception of China as a threat is the main driver for arms imports,” said Siemon Wezeman, Senior Researcher at Sipri.