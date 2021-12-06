Pak vs Ban: Rain delays third day’s play in Dhaka Test

Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone delayed the beginning of the third day’s play in the second Test among Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.

Just 63.2 overs of play were conceivable over the initial two days with Pakistan coming to 188-2 in their first innings, with captain Babar Azam batting on 71 not out close by Azhar Ali, 52 not out.

The guests had arrived at 161-2, with Babar unbeaten on 60 close by Azhar, 36 not out, at stumps on the very first moment.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) had bowled splendidly in the primary meeting on Saturday to put Bangladesh on top after the guests appeared to be made a beeline for a major score.

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique raised a 50-run association in the primary hour after Babar won the throw and decided to bat first. In any case, Taijul broke the 59-run association, taking the two wickets with straight conveyances.

After his 133 and 91 in the primary Test, Abid had seemed set for one more huge score yet fell for 39 when Taijul again hit with a straight conveyance that didn’t turn however much he anticipated.

Babar and Azhar endure a few precarious minutes at the start of their innings, especially against Taijul.

The hosts might have swung the force had Khaled Ahmed not put down an extreme possibility, presented by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling.

Pakistan leads the two-Test series 1-0 in the wake of winning the primary Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The guests handled an unaltered crew from the main Test while Bangladesh gave Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and got Shakib and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team. Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, and Abu Jayed were dropped from the initial Test.