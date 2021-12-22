Pak PM makes an attempt to rake up Kashmir at OIC meet on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Rather than work in saving his own home so as, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan when again attempted to push the notorious Kashmir plan over the span of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet, the spot he known as on part states to make a “bound together arrangement” for the space.

Talking on the seventeenth Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers here, Khan expressed the people of Palestine and Kashmir wish to see a brought together reaction from the Muslim world with regards to their majority rule and common liberties.

Pakistan PM expressed OIC should play its situation to help the world see the lessons of Islam and “our adoration and friendship for the last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad”, because of The News International.

This comes when Imran Khan is scarcely figuring out how to control his own country. On one hand, floating expansion and the worth ascent of wares have bothered the majority of the country. On the various hand, the fruitless exchanges of the decision PTI specialists with outfits like Tehrik-I-Taliban Pakistan and Tehreek-E-Labbaik Pakistan have raised issues a few expected spike in fanaticism inside the country.

Sunday’s OIC-drove show was the biggest overall social occasion in Afghanistan on the grounds that the Taliban assumed control over the country in mid-August after US naval force drawdown from the country following twenty years.

This get-together got here when Pakistan is mobilizing 57-part OIC to help Afghanistan fight off a fiasco while at the comparable time making an endeavor to convince the Taliban drove Afghanistan to soften its image abroad.

Under the clothing of compassionate plan, advisors consider that Pakistan is making an endeavor to push the between time Afghanistan experts in the heading of overall acknowledgment paying little heed to little advance on the basic liberties entrance by the outfit.

On a social occasion, that was coordinated to discuss the proceeding with helpful debacle in Afghanistan, Imran Khan utilized the huge stage for his own political finishes.

Referencing the presence of the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan, the Pakistan PM expressed the one procedure to manage the fear outfit was a consistent Afghanistan. He expressed ISIS had the option to wrap up overall attacks.

Dismissing Pakistan PM’s comments on psychological oppression in his country, previous Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday expressed that the landlocked country has been going through ISIS’s hazard from Pakistan, because of TOLOnews.

Responding to Khan’s comments, the past Afghan president expressed these charges aren’t accurate. ISIS from the beginning has been compromising Afghanistan from Pakistan, not the contrary technique round, Karzai added.