Over 500 international players sign up for PSL 8

KARACHI: Over 500 international players have signed up for the players’ draft of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), including Australians Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch.

On December 15, Karachi is scheduled to host the PSL 8 players’ draft.

The list of players that Geo News has available shows that the majority of players who have registered for the PSL are from England. Around 138 Englishmen will be up for draft by franchises for the most recent PSL season.

For the players’ draft, 46 players from Afghanistan, 16 players from Australia, 30 players from Bangladesh, six players from New Zealand, 26 players from South Africa, 62 players from Sri Lanka, 11 players from Zimbabwe, and around 40 players from the West Indies have registered.

The platinum category includes the likes of Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, Alex Hales, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jimmy Neesham, David Miller, Adil Rasheed, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptil, Lungi Ngidi

In the meantime, the Diamond category includes Carlos Brathwaite, Imran Tahir, Saqib Mehmood, James Vince, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiq ur Rahim, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Reeza Hendricks, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, and Fawad Ahmed.

For the PSL players’ draft, South Africans Junior Dala and Temba Bavuma are registered in the Gold category.

However, Shakeeb ul Hassan, Moeen Ali, and David Willey, in addition to a number of other players from Bangladesh and England, are either partially or wholly unavailable for the bilateral series between the two nations.

As both teams are scheduled to play bilateral series in February, players from West Indies and South Africa may also be available in part.