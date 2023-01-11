Over 50 youth arrested in ongoing CASOs in Rajouri

In the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India, Indian troops have detained more than fifty innocent youth in the Rajouri district for questioning.

The violent cordon and search operations that were jointly carried out by the Indian army, the police, and the Central Reserve Police Force in over two dozen villages in the Rajouri district led to the arrests, according to Kashmir Media Service.

At predetermined locations, Indian police teams from the Special Operations Group have been deployed.LO

In the name of security, Indian authorities have increased restrictions throughout the territory, particularly in the Jammu region, weeks before official celebrations of Indian Republic Day.

In the districts of Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Samba, and Kishtwar, members of the Indian army, the Border Security Force, and the police have been stationed.

Every year, on the 26th of this month, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control worldwide observe Black Day in honor of Indian Republic Day.

In the meantime, protests were held in Srinagar against the territory’s rising unemployment rate, power outages, and water shortages.