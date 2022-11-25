Over 2,348 Kashmiri women martyred, 11,256 molested by Indian troops since 1989

The world is observing the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, moment, while women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to be visited by Indian state terrorism, injustice, atrocities, and agony foisted by Indian forces.

According to the report released by Kashmir Media Service, India has assessed draconian laws to target the saintship and quality of the Kashmiri women by using botheration as an armament of war.

The report said, over 2,348 women had been martyred and 11,256 molested by the Indian colors in the engaged home since 1989. Indian state terrorism has rendered 22,952 Kashmiri women widowed in the once 34 times. It deplored India.

Source: Radio Pakistan