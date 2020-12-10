Over 100 prisoners relocated after Covid detection in jail

A total of 103 prisoners have been shifted from the Abbottabad jail to the Mansehra prison during the last one week after the sealing of their detention centre over the detection of 20 coronavirus cases.

Nineteen prisoners and a police constable of the Abbottabad jail had tested positive for the virus prompting the district administration to seal the premises.

Assistant superintendent of Mansehra district jail Shabbir Ahmad told reporters here that 103 prisoners, including eight women, were shifted from Abbottabad district jail to Mansehra prison.

He said Abbottabad’s prisoners were isolated in barracks and they would be allowed to meet others only after being cleared by doctors.

Mr Ahmad said the Abbottabad jail was sealed last week after 19 prisoners and a police constable tested positive for Covid-19.

He said 291 detainees, including three women, all from Mansehra and Torghar districts, were already detained in the jail, while the jail authorities were strictly enforcing guidelines for the prevention and control of coronavirus.

The official said none of the prisoners or staff members was diagnosed with coronavirus.

BUTCHERS HELD: Thirteen butchers were arrested and over two dozen were fined for selling beef and mutton on Wednesday, a meatless day.

The action was taken by a team of police and district administration led by assistant commissioner Jawad Sardar Marwat during raids on meat shops on Abbottabad Road, Shinkiari Road, Kashmir Road and Lari Adda area.

The team also fined traders and shopkeepers over violation of standard operating procedures enforced for Covid-19 control. The assistant commissioner said the sale of mutton and beef on Tuesdays and Wednesdays was banned, so those doing so would be acted against.

Also in the day, SHO of the city police station Wajid Khan arrested 13 butchers for selling beef and mutton on a meatless day and booked them under Section 317 of PPC.