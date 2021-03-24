Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the oppressed Kashmiri people on the other side of Line of control (LoC) are waiting to become the part of Pakistan.

Talking to the media in Muzaffarabad, he said their future is pinned with Pakistan, but to achieve that objective we have to be foresighted.

The AJK Prime Minister Pakistan came into being through the democratic struggle and now it is our responsibility to strengthen democracy for progress and prosper of the country.

Farooq Haider said the Pakistan Day in Pakistan including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan was observed when on the other side of LoC, the oppressed Kashmiri people are braving the worst atrocities perpetrated by tyrant Indian armed forces.

He asserted that an economically strong Pakistan was inevitable for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian occupation.

Source: https://kmsnews.org/news/2021/03/24/oppressed-kashmiris-waiting-to-become-part-of-pakistan-ajk-pm/

