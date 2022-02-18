Opposition tastes defeat as Senate passes Ogra bills

ISLAMABAD: The resistance in the Senate on Thursday grabbed rout from the jaws of triumph when the public authority figured out how to get three bills passed from the upper place of parliament, regardless of resistance fights.

Prior to the two dubious Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) bills, cleared by the concerned Senate standing board of trustees, could be taken up for thought, the resistance brought up specialized criticisms and looked for suspension of the bills to permit individuals to present corrections.

In any case, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani consented to help out the depository after confirmations from Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem that changes to be moved by the resistance would be engaged.

Notwithstanding, the scene changed when Mushtaq Ahmad of the Jamaat-I-Islami stood up while one bill looked to make the gas cost according to income necessities of SNGPL and SSGCL on the directs of the IMF, the different was pointed toward engaging Ogra to decide the rates without formal proceeding.

Serve says controllers being enabled to make them liberated from leader impact

Mr Ahmad said that an endorsement from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was expected before the regulation. He said a report of the Ministry of Petroleum affirmed that the regulation was being made under a responsibility given to the IMF, which also had requested that the public authority get an endorsement from the CCI before December 31, 2019.

Shibli Faraz blamed the resistance for specifically refering to rules and misshaping realities. He said it was the occupation of the administrative specialists to care for the public interest and the public authority was engaging them to make them liberated from the chief’s impact.

Taj Haider of the PPP noticed that the way forward was utilization of present day innovation to control line misfortunes and not the regular climb in levy. He likewise called for work on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline task to get gas at a lot less expensive rate.

Raza Rabbani alluded to Article 154 of the Constitution, which peruses: “The Council will plan and direct strategies corresponding to issues in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and will practice management and command over related establishments.”

He said the two bills should go to the CCI, if not they could be tested in an official courtroom.

PPP parliamentary pioneer Sherry Rehman communicated worry over the means towards making administrative specialists straightforwardly liable to worldwide multilateral foundations.

She said regardless of subjecting Pakistani foundations to the IMF, Pakistan would remain on FATF dim rundown.

PML-N parliamentary pioneer Azam Nazir Tarar called for reality in regulative business and focused on that the Constitution should be kept in view while passing regulations. He lamented that the bills having expansive impacts had been passed by the house inside one-and-a-half minutes. He considered how charges with grave legitimate lacunae arrived in the house within the sight of an ‘savvy regulation priest’.

The priest of state for parliamentary undertakings let the house know that as per data accessible with him, one of the bills had been passed by the CCI on December 23, 2019, while the other which preceded the bureau was alluded to bureau’s panel on regulative cases in view of a Supreme Court judgment that the CCI was significant yet not a supra body.

The resistance’s awful time began when the seat conceded thought of the two bills and took next plan thing – the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill. Whenever Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan moved the movement looking for consent to present the bill, the resistance individuals had a problem with it.

The movement was put to cast a ballot through division, yet attached with 29 votes each. Following a making choice by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the movement was passed.

Shockingly, no voice of ‘No’ was heard from the resistance seats during the condition by provision perusing and the bill was passed consistently.

Subsequent to deciding on the bill to make arrangements for the foundation of an Allied Health Professionals Council, the resistance organized a walkout.

It was then that the Dr Shahzad Waseem requested that the seat take up the Ogra correction bills for thought.

The Ogra (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Ogra (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 were then collectively passed without the resistance and the house was prorogued sine kick the bucket.