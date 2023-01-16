OpenAI casts spell on Microsoft

PARIS: OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, the much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay, or even a line of software code, is the hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now.

Microsoft is said to be in talks to increase its initial investment from $1 billion to $10 billion in order to compete with Google’s world-leading search engine. Tesla tycoon Elon Musk was an early investor in OpenAI.

OpenAI would be a rare tech success in a market where major players like Amazon, Meta, and Twitter are cutting costs and laying off employees if the Windows maker’s cash injection was approved.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives stated, “Microsoft is clearly being aggressive on this front and not going to be left behind on what could be a potential game-changing AI investment.”

OpenAI had wowed tech nerds with Dall-E 2, a software that makes digital images with simple instruction, prior to the release of ChatGPT.

According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant wants to incorporate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine in order to compete with Google. Microsoft has already incorporated Dall-E 2 into a number of its applications.

The proficiency of this chatbot has piqued the interest of internet users ever since it was introduced in November.

There are concerns that it could be misused by school cheaters or used to spread misinformation because it is able to provide detailed, human-like responses to a wide range of questions in a matter of seconds.

Robb Wilson, an AI specialist and the founder of OneReach.ai, a software company, said that OpenAI’s clever marketing strategy, in which it made its research accessible to non-experts, was one factor in the staggering success.

It was one thing for technologists to have access to this technology. He stated, “Offering it in a chat user interface and permitting non-developers to begin playing with it sparked a conversation.” Sam Altman, a 37-year-old entrepreneur and former president of the startup incubator Y Combinator, is in charge of OpenAI, which was established at the end of 2015.