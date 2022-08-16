Only India Can Right its Wrongs in Kashmir

In his book “Kashmir: Land of Regrets,” Indian Administrative Service officer Moosa Raza, who served as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, identifies Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the primary “culprit” responsible for causing the Kashmir crisis.

By emphasising that the Kashmir issue was specifically discussed with Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Ali Bogra in 1953, while he was in Delhi, the Padma Bhushan recipient reveals recent history. Both men were adamant that the dispute should be resolved by the wishes of the people of that state. A fair and impartial referendum was the “best practical technique of establishing the will of the people,” according to the statement.

The nomination of a Plebiscite Administrator was to follow by the end of April 1954. All of this, according to Moosa Raza, was for nought since Nehru began to have second thoughts about the referendum. This put an end to any hopes of an early-stage issue being resolved amicably. What follows is history.

There were numerous mistakes made by Nehru and Narendra Modi. This is a story of unfulfilled promises that spans from Shimla to Agra. In Kashmir, there has only ever been devastation. Simply because India refuses to grant them their proper rights, it is an endless epilogue of murder and ruin. Their socioeconomic rights were therefore restricted and their political voices muzzled throughout the previous seven decades.

“Successful state governments in Jammu and Kashmir have only ruled at the mercy of the government of India,” the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, N.N. Vohra, claimed. He went on to say that Sheikh Abdullah had no alternative but to concede to Indira Gandhi, and Farooq Abdullah [under duress]shook hands with Rajiv Gandhi.

Moving ahead, the issue has only become worse due to Prime Minister Modi’s tainted Hindutva worldview. The repeal of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, was an act of legislative sabotage. It dealt a fatal blow to Kashmiris’ constitutionally guaranteed rights. It also scuttled any serious communication with Pakistan at a time when Islamabad was becoming more open to geo-economics.

According to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, freedom must be earned, who also emphasised that it cannot be granted. The Kashmiris are succeeding by overcoming all obstacles. Currently, there is a siege and fear in the occupied valley. One of the biggest concentration camps in the world, it is overseen by the Indian Army, which has a million soldiers. The residents scream for justice, but nothing changes. The sole demand of the community in cages is to exercise their inalienable rights to liberation and self-government. However, individuals who advocate for democracy and give speeches on human rights do not pay attention to them.

Kashmiris have made great progress. Their right to freedom from the Indian yoke could not be thwarted by any hybrid warfare against them. A glimmer of hope is the Russell Tribunal on Kashmir, which would be sufficient to hold New Delhi accountable. A handful of the Tribunal’s findings are appropriate:

One: “Eighteen UN resolutions have recognised Kashmir as a disputed territory.” It cannot be legally claimed by any nation… until the people of Kashmir are given the freedom to voice their opinions in the referendum that they were promised and that the UN continues to encourage in a fear-free manner.

Two: “Kashmir is not a movement seeking independence.” The conscience of international law will decide.

There are a few unforgivable wrongs committed by Delhi. De jure control over the contested area has not been achieved by India. It has broken its vow to hold a referendum at the international fora. By arbitrarily abolishing the unique status that the held-state benefited from under the Indian Constitution, the current administration has committed treason. According to its legal principles, the Modi government is the guilty party. Revocation of the directive from August 5, 2019, is the only way out. It’s best to finish it as soon as possible. It is essential for maintaining regional security.