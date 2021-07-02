Online workshop on South Asia’s medical services difficulties held

Health expert Dr. Mobashir Ahmed Bhatti has said state-of-the-art health facilities, healthcare professionals, and proper research with adequate infrastructure is required to become a more viable country in the health sector.

He was addressing COMSTECH webinar on “South Asia’s Health Care Challenges” organized online.

Dr. Bhatti said that South Asia spent only two percent of GDP on healthcare which was inappropriate to satisfy the present and future challenges of health within the region.

He added that a mixture of genetic, physiological, lifestyle, and environmental factors could cause non-communicable diseases. disorder, diabetes, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease-causing disease burden in South Asia.

In Pakistan, after 50 years of age, people face vital sign issues, he said and suggested improving the lifestyle and take away the causes of vital signs that included not having the proper food besides our way of cooking.

He recommended forming a committee of experts by the govt with the mandate to make sure healthy food provision to the masses.