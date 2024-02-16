On the Balochistan CM post, PML-N is still undecided.

QUETTA: Balochistani PML-N leaders have stated that no decision has been made regarding the future chief minister position, which will be announced following discussions with potential coalition partners.

At a joint news conference on Thursday night, the previous chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani stated that the party’s central leadership would decide whether to establish a government in Balochistan.

Along with General Secretary Jamal Shah Kakar, President Jaffar Khan Mandakhail of the PML-N Balochistan, and Party Leader Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mr. Alyani also requested that the protesting parties’ leaders take their problems to election tribunals and courts rather than “causing difficulties to the people of Balochistan.”

In light of the PML-N’s victory in the province on February 8th—ten provincial and five national seats—he expressed satisfaction with the party’s performance. He praised PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and said the party has made great progress under his direction.

Party leaders advise candidates in protest to avoid “wasting time” on strikes.

Despite minor objections in some places, he was grateful to the Election Commission for holding peaceful polls.

In addition, Mr. Mandokhail pleaded with the protesting parties and candidates to refrain from causing instability in the nation, stressing that Balochistan was now, for the first time, contributing significantly to national politics.

He urged all parties to engage in parliamentary activities in order to further the growth and development of the province.

Regarding the discussions with independent MPAs, he reported that they responded favorably.

The PML-N leaders discussed their continued attempts to build relationships with other political parties in order to investigate potential avenues for forming a government.

The leaders of the PML-N emphasized the need of political parties working together for the sake of Balochistan and its citizens. They emphasized the value of cooperating for the sake of the populace and cautioned against “wasting time” on strikes.

SOURCE; DAWN NEWS