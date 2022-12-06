OIC urged diplomatic efforts in support of the Kashmir cause

Yesterday, Masood Puri led a Kashmir Committee Jeddah delegation to the General Secretariat here to speak with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Secretary-General for his efforts and the OIC’s unwavering and steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

The delegation emphasized that, in accordance with UNSC Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the OIC should lead diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute permanently.

The delegation pointed out that the conflicts in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir were similar, with occupiers employing similar tactics to oppress the people.

The delegation urged the OIC to work together to protect the Palestinian and Jammu and Kashmiri people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

The delegation presented an unanimously adopted resolution to the OIC Secretary General, requesting the mandated visits of the IPHRC fact-finding mission and the ASG Humanitarian Affairs and the appointment of a panel of legal experts as an advisory body, as mandated by the Action Plan endorsed by the 48th session of Council of Foreign Ministers. The delegation particularly drew the Secretary General’s attention to the striking similarity between the Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the Indian government’s illegal

The prominent leaders of the Kashmiri diaspora who live in the Makkah region make up the Kashmir Committee in Jeddah.

