OIC to keep backing Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, says envoy

ISLAMABAD: Special Envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, will show up here on Sunday (today) for a six-day visit to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

An assignment including OIC’s Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Bakhit, and other senior authorities will go with the uncommon agent.

During the visit, Mr. Aldobeay will have conversations on harmony and security in involved Kashmir and the basic liberties and helpful circumstance. “His visit will support the centrality of an only settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir debate to enduring harmony in South Asia,” the Foreign Office said in an assertion on Saturday.

The extraordinary agent will cooperate with a cross-part of individuals from the Kashmiri society, including their actual delegates. The appointment will visit a model town lodging Kashmiris compelled to escape their homes by the Indian powers in involved Kashmir and meet survivors of India’s cross-Line of Control (LoC) truce infringement.

These commitment will give the unique agent a direct record of the weightiness of the circumstance on the ground in involved Kashmir and along the LoC.

The presence of the associate secretary general is especially important to circle back to the OIC’s call at the 47th meeting of the Council of Ministers in Niamey, Niger in November last year, to look at and investigate the intolerable infringement of worldwide basic freedoms and philanthropic principles in involved Kashmir with specific reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set up by the fourteenth OIC Summit in Makkah in 2019, the OIC’s Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir has played a significant position of authority in controlling the Organization’s principled situation on this issue.

Exceptional Envoy Aldobeay prior visited Pakistan and AJK in March a year ago. He introduced his first report to the 47th CFM, in Niamey. The report, bury alia, reaffirmed the OIC’s help to the authentic battle of the Kashmiri individuals for their natural right to self-assurance and suggested heightening coordination between OIC part states to help the Kashmir question at global gatherings.

As a feature of its expansive put together and far reaching commitment with respect to the Kashmir debate, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir at the degree of unfamiliar pastors additionally met uninvolved of the 76th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York, on Sept 23, 2021. The joint report embraced on the event avowed the OIC’s unequivocal help to the authentic battle of the Kashmiri individuals for their right to self-assurance as cherished in UN Security Council goals and solidly renounced India’s illicit and one-sided activities of August 5, 2019 and every resulting step. An assignment from the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission likewise visited Pakistan and AJK in August this year.

Pakistan significantly values the OIC’s principled and immovable position on the Kashmir question. As an aggregate voice of over 1.2 billion Muslims across the world, the OIC has driven the way on this basic issue for the Ummah.