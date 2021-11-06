OIC envoy on Kashmir due in Islamabad tomorrow

The Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay is booked to show up here on a six-day visit from November 7-12, 2021.

Colleague Secretary-General for Humanitarians Affairs Tariq Bakheet of Sudan will go with him, other than a six-part designation. After his appearance on Sunday morning, the agent is probably going to meet the initiative of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Diplomat Yousef M. Al Dobeay will likewise meet the top initiative of Pakistan other than Mushaal Mullick, the mate of Kashmiri pioneer Yasin Malik.

The designation will likewise venture out to Azad Jammu and Kashmir to meet the Kashmiri initiative where they will be advised about the circumstance in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and denials of basic liberties by Indian occupation powers.

The show on the legitimate part of Jammu and Kashmir debate, meeting with Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, parliamentary panel on Kashmir, and association with agents of common society associations are on the plan of the designation’s visit. Prior to closing the visit on November 12, the OCI uncommon agent is additionally liable to associate with the media for an instructions on his visit.

Yousef M. Al Dobeay had additionally visited Pakistan in March last year when he had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, unfamiliar priest, Kashmir undertakings serve, the parliamentary board of trustees on Kashmir, and unfamiliar secretary.

Al Dobeay was delegated as OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir during the fourteenth Summit of OIC held in Makkah in May 2019.