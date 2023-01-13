OIC delegation to visit Afghanistan for women’s rights

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) intends to send a delegation to Afghanistan to discuss women’s rights to education and employment with the Taliban-led government.

The Jeddah-based organization expressed concern about the restrictions on Afghan women imposed by the Taliban-led government following an extraordinary meeting initiated by Türkiye.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha told the meeting, “We seek to send a second team of Ulama to Afghanistan to continue dialogue on the decision depriving Afghan women of education and employment.”

He stated that the discussion will center on policies that violate the fundamental rights of Afghan women and girls to education, employment, and social justice.

He continued, “These rights constitute a top priority for the Islamic world.”

Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish foreign minister, discussed the most recent developments in Afghanistan with counterparts from Muslim nations.

The Taliban interim government made it illegal for women to work in local and international humanitarian organizations, participate in political activities, and allow girls to attend universities.