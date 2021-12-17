ODI series with West Indies put off till June

KARACHI: Another blow for Pakistan cricket. What’s more indeed, for no issue of its own.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s head working official Salman Naseer said that West Indies players contracted Covid-19 during travel en route to the country, with the new certain cases that arose on Thursday implying that the three-match ODI series between the two groups beginning this end of the week would not go on.

It followed New Zealand’s visit relinquishment because of safety dangers and England’s ensuing withdrawal from their booked series because of what they said were psychological wellness concerns recently.

An authority declaration in regards to the West Indies series deferment was made an hour prior to Naseer’s news meeting, during the third and last Twenty20 International bet­ween Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium.

The destiny of that match had additionally been covered in question since the early long periods of Thursday when reports initially arose that three all the more West Indies players and two individuals from the instructing staff had tried positive for Covid. Three other West Indies players had tried positive for Covid before the beginning of the T20 series.

Nonetheless, the T20 match went on later the PCB and Cricket West Indies (CWI) held a progression of gatherings where it was likewise concluded that the ODI series would now be deferred till June 2022.

“It’s been an intense week… particularly the most recent 24 hours however we need to embrace the Covid the situation,” Naseer told the news gathering, during the third T20 which Pakistan won to finish a 3-0 series clear.

“We have had meaningful conversations with the CWI, which were considerably more troublesome because of the time contrast among here and the West Indies.

“The most recent good tests [of ODI skipper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves]had seriously drained their group strength and the CWI felt that it couldn’t handle a solid eleven for the ODIs particularly since it conveys focuses for the World Cup association.

“Their players were concerned that a genuine Covid-19 flare-up could keep them from coming to move home on schedule for Christmas.

“So accepting player government assistance into account just as their group strength, it was concluded that the series will be rescheduled for the principal seven day stretch of June 2022.”

The ODI series was planned to end on Dec 22.

And keeping in mind that the tainted players and individuals from the instructing staff entered a 10-day self-segregation period on Wednesday, going on until Dec 24, Naseer was sure that they would get back for Christmas.

“Courses of action are being made for the flight of the individuals who have given negative tests to fly out straightaway while we are confident that those remaining back will likewise arrive at West Indies on schedule,” he said.

He expressed that the bio-secure air pocket made by the PCB for the series had not been penetrated however the infection strain arrived at the West Indies players while they were voyaging. The absolute West Indies players flew in from Dubai later the T10 association while the others showed up from Sri Lanka, where the West Indies were playing a Test series.

Naseer additionally protected the move of permitting the third T20 when the Covid positive cases were known. “We were not putting our players in danger,” he said.

“There has been extremely insignificant communication between the two groups and our clinical group talked with specialists who said that there was no way of our players getting the infection from the West Indies players who could’ve been close contacts.”

Naseer added that the series deferment would not influence Australia’s planned visit in March one year from now. “It was for no issue of our own,” he said.

“Australia’s security group was on a recce trip during the T20s and it’s anything but a security issue however an infection issue which is outside our ability to control. We passed by worldwide principles of separation and testing.”

The delay will hit PCB monetarily, however Naseer said there had been “positive” conversations with the West Indies about playing three extra T20s to help recuperate from the misfortunes.

The PCB’s acting CEO additionally said that there will be a declaration with respect to a visit by New Zealand toward the finish of the following year which would give PCB some remuneration to the misfortunes it experienced because of their choice to forsake their visit in September.

Britain have effectively consented to play two extra T20s against Pakistan when they visit one year from now as remuneration for their dropped visit in October.