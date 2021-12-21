‘Nothing insulting about PM Imran’s remarks on Afghanistan’: Taliban FM responds to Hamid Karzai

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi opposed on Monday previous president Hamid Karzai’s assertion wherein the last option censured Prime Minister Imran Khan for ascribing the pervasive circumstance in the conflict torn country to long stretches of “defilement” by past state run administrations.

Top state leader Imran offered the comments while tending to the seventeenth unprecedented meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council (OIC) of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on Sunday, where he likewise said that Pakistan confronted the danger of the assailant Islamic State (IS) bunch from Afghan soil.

Responding to the head’s comments, Karzai portrayed the assertions as “an endeavor to plant disagreement among Afghans, and an affront to the Afghan public”.

In an assertion on his Twitter, he said the Pakistan government ought to “rigorously abstain from engendering against Afghanistan and meddling in our interior undertakings”.

“Pakistan ought to try not to talk for Afghanistan [on]worldwide gatherings. It should pursue making positive and humanized relations between the two nations,” Karzai composed.

Reacting to the head’s comments on an IS danger beginning from Afghanistan, the previous president said the “claim” that IS was dynamic in the nation and represented a danger to adjoining Pakistan “is [a]clear promulgation as the truth has been the inverse”.

“The danger of ISIS has been coordinated from Pakistan against Afghanistan from the very beginning,” he added.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Muttaqi opposed Karzai’s proclamation.

After getting back to Kabul from Islamabad, where he had likewise tended to the OIC’s meeting on Afghanistan, Muttaqi told journalists he tracked down nothing “annoying” about Prime Minister Imran’s comments.

“I see nothing offending with regards to Imran Khan’s comments that needs an authority reaction. It was a positive gathering and there are positive results so we ought not take it contrarily,” Muttaqi said.

“What’s of importance is that Imran Khan hammered previous Afghan state run administrations and I accept that authorities from the past legislatures were constrained to show some response,” the unfamiliar clergyman said.

He added that various perspectives and suppositions were shared at the gathering and that each individual was answerable for what they said.

“[And more] significantly, all members at the meeting supported Afghanistan.”

Muttaqi’s comments were posted on the authority Facebook page of Afghanistan’s state media.