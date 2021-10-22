Nothing can match Pakistan and India ties rivalry, admits Matthew Hayden

DUBAI: Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden conceded on Thur­sday threatening cricket competition among India and Pakistan is unrivaled and will test the two groups when they play a high voltage game in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Hayden is serving a short stretch as Pakistan’s batting advisor and moving his tremendous experience on the best way to tac­kle pressure is as serious a contention as the Ashes among Australia and England.

“For Australia, England is their privileged few as they would say, as at different stages we have been governed by the Kingdom of the UK and cricket wouldn’t be on our shores on the off chance that it hadn’t been the situation,” Hayden told a virtual media meeting. “Yet, nothing additionally, that I have seen at any point ever all through different components of the game that I have been important for, at any point coordinates with the contention among India and Pakistan.”

The 49-year-old left-hander played 103 Tests for Australia, 20 of them in the Ashes, scoring 1461 runs.

Hayden acknowledges there is colossal tension of an India-Pakistan match, frequently bringing about harsh public response for the losing side.

“There is an undeniable tension of an Indo-Pak match, as there is clear strain on the off chance that you play against England in case you are an Australian, yet the strain is just what you permit it to be.

“It’s a set of experiences creating open door. We can introduce all the details, schoolwork and research and nothing can supplant what will be the state, what we long for, expound on and mentor about, which will be simply the occasion.

“I can detect that the players are sitting tight for that chance. I can detect that there is a feeling of quiet with regards to that. It’s presently the chance of playing the game,” Hayden commented.

After the eight-group qualifying rou­nds, the Super 12 phase begins from Saturday.

Hayden, who joined the Pakistan group last week, said players were in a decent spot.

“The mind-set is high, the connections inside the group are exceptionally solid and the players appear to be extremely cheerful and loose despite the undeniable strain beginning from our first match.”

Hayden, a piece of the critique group during the Indian Premier League which completed last week in the United Arab Emirates, singled out K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the men that Pakistan should be watch.

“I sense that K.L. Rahul is a significant danger to Pakistan. His strength in the more limited organization is acceptable. Somebody like Rishabh Pant, with a shameless grin and his reckless nature and delightful vision for the game, is a destroyer.”

Hayden trusts Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be feeling the squeeze.

“Babar is our head player and will be designated and as Chris Gayle [West Indian great] says ‘everybody needs to place him in his pocket’. There will be extra tension on Babar as skipper and as hitter.

“It’s a genuine canine battle and the conditions and room for mistakes are very little thus great authority will be the key and Babar orders that job and he needs to satisfy that job. He will be the individual who each player would need to place in his pockets.”

In front of the T20 World Cup, Hayden was selected as Pakistan’s batting advisor while previous South Africa swing bowler Vernon Philander was roped in as bowling expert.

“I couldn’t ever have thought in my most extravagant fantasy that I would be sitting inside the Pakistan changing area,” said Hayden. “Be that as it may, I will partake in all of it.”