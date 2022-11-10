North Korea fires ballistic missile: South Korea military

SEOUL: North Korea has fired a ballistic bullet off its east seacoast, South Korea’s service said on Wednesday, but no farther details, similar as the gunshot’s flight range, were incontinently available.

The launch is the rearmost in a record time of bullet testing by the North, including an ICBM test last week, at a time of growing fears that Pyongyang could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

North Korea said on Monday that its recent bullet launches were dissembled strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a “dangerous war drill”, while the South said it had recovered corridor of a North Korean bullet near its seacoast.

Last week, North Korea test- fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed multinational ballistic bullet(ICBM), and hundreds of ordnance shells into the ocean, as South Korea and the United States carried out six- day air drills that ended on Saturday.

The North’s service said the “watchful Storm” exercises were an “open provocation aimed at designedly raising the pressure ” and ” a dangerous war drill of veritably high aggressive nature”.

The North’s army said it had conducted conditioning bluffing attacks on air bases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean megacity, to “smash the adversaries’ patient war fever”.The flurry of bullet launches included the most ever in a single day and come amid a record time of bullet testing by nuclear-fortified North Korea.