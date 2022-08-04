Nooh Dastagir, Shah Hussain sparkle as Pakistan’s CWG medal wait ends

BIRMINGHAM: After Shah Hussain Shah finished Pakistan’s decoration stand by, Nooh Dastagir Butt sma­shed the Common­wealth Games record.

On the 6th day of rivalry in Birmingham, the pair’s endeavors guaranteed Pakistan got its most memorable gold and bronze awards.

It was Nooh’s amazing lift that conveyed the gold, the 23-year-old enhancing his bronze at the past version of the Games in Australia’s Gold Coast a long time back.

Nooh had flagged his aim to win gold from the outset of the men’s +109kg weightlifting last when he was imperious in the scratch — first lifting 170kg and afterward further developing it to 173kg in his subsequent endeavor.

A bungled endeavor at 175kg didn’t make any difference. Nooh drove the field part of the way through the last, with New Zealander David Andrew Liti (170kg) second and India’s Gurdeep Singh in a tie for the third spot with Gordon Shaw at 167kg.

Nooh then decimated the field in the quick lift meeting, two times beating signs of 218kg and 224kg by Liti, as well as a lift of 223kg by Gurdeep, by lifting 225kg in his most memorable endeavor and afterward a huge 232kg to wrap up with a sum of 405kg. He bettered the record of 403kg set by Liti en route to gold quite a while back.

Liti took silver with 394kg while Gurdeep asserted bronze on 390kg.

Nooh matched Shuja­uddin Malik as the main weightlifters from the country to have dominated a Commonwealth Matches gold. Malik won in 2006 in the 85kg classification.

Hours sooner, judoka Shah Hussain got Pakistan misguided on the decorations table when he won bronze in the men’s – 90kg class at the Coventry Stadium.

The 29-year-old Shah Hussain, the child of Pakistan’s unbelievable fighter Hussain Shah, overpowered South African Thomas-Laszlo Breyytenbach by ippon — the most noteworthy score a contender can accomplish — in their bronze decoration session.

Shah Hussain enveloped up the challenge by just shy of three minutes with a sankanku-jime, a strangle hold that encompasses the rival’s neck and one arm with the legs.

It is the subsequent Commonwealth Games decoration for Shah Hussain, who wrapped up with a silver in the men’s – 100kg rivalry at Glasgow in 2014.

Shah Hussain, who is situated in Japan, had prior lost his quarter-last session against Australia’s Harrison Cassar by ippon.

Be that as it may, with only six rivals in the field for the – 90kg classification, he got an opportunity for bronze against the 43rd-positioned Breyytenbach.

Breyytenbach had a bye to the semi-finals, where he lost to inevitable gold medalist Jamal Petgrave of England.

Petgrave conquered Remi Feuillet of Mauritius by waza-ari — the second-most noteworthy score in judo — in the last, while Cassar got the other bronze award on offer.

Somewhere else, Pakistan’s hockey group kept alive its expectations of progressing to the semi-finals from Group ‘A’ after they enlisted their most memorable win of the mission in their match when Rooman’s 55th-minute objective got a 3-2 win over Scotland.