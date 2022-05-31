No govt can deviate from old stance on Palestine, Kashmir: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday said that no administration in Pakistan can go astray from the rule-based official position of the country on the Israeli control of Palestine and the Indian control of Kashmir.

Tending to a public interview here, he said that Pakistanis, as a country were remaining behind their Palestinian brethren, and the public authority of Pakistan, is likewise going about according to the yearnings of individuals of the country. He added that there is zero chance for any administration of any ideological group to perceive Israel as Pakistanis are joined in Kashmir and Palestine.

Ashrafi said that no party can go astray from the place of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the place of the Pakistani state on the issue of Palestine. He said the designation that visited Israel didn’t have a delegate of the Ulema, so calling this designation the agent of Pakistan is an incredible embellishment.

He expressed that after the unmistakable explanation from the Foreign Office his party dismisses all claims regarding the Israel visit.

He said that the appointment that visited Israel was not addressing Pakistan by any stretch of the imagination and the public authority has taken out the telecaster from administration related with the authority Pakistan Television (PTV) News for visiting Israel.

Ashrafi said that the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has dismissed the charges, encouraging every one of the ideological groups to not make the Palestinian issue disputable, saying the PUC has consistently gone against such claims in any event, during Imran Khan’s residency as head of the state, “we have countered all such components looking at perceiving Israel”.

He said that the PUC is to compose a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to make a fitting move against those Pakistani residents who visited Israel.

Ashrafi encouraged Hajj travelers to forgo a wide range of political and partisan exercises during the Hajj, comply with the laws of Saudi Arabia, and adhere to the guidelines given by the public authority and instructors.

He said that the public political administration ought to take the method of discourse rather than a conflict as a showdown will prompt further destabilization which Pakistan can’t bear.

Source: Business Recorder