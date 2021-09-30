No extension in return filing deadline: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday reiterated that there’ll be no extension within the statutory date of filing of tax returns for Tax Year 2021.

An FBR official announcement said the last date of filing of tax returns for people, associations of persons, and corporations having a special tax year is Sept 30, 2021.

“The system is functioning seamlessly and around 150,000 returns were filed on September 28 which was the very best ever number filed during a single day. within the meantime, FBR, like last year has enhanced its system capacity to supply seamless services to the taxpayers,” the statement said.