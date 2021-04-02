Foreign Office (FO) Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Wednesday told the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir that there was no change whatsoever in Pakistan’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“Pakistan’s position is anchored on the United Nations (UN) resolutions on the Kashmir dispute. There is absolutely no change in Pakistan’s stance on resolving Kashmir dispute through dialogue and under the UN resolutions,” the FO spokesman was quoted to have stated while briefing the committee members during an in-camera meeting presided over by its chairman Shehryar Afridi.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1615692/no-change-in-kashmir-policy-fo-tells-parliamentary-body