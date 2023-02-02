NFL superstar Tom Brady announces he is ‘retiring for good’

One year after reversing his decision to quit the sport, record-breaking NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he was “retiring for good” at the age of 45.

In a video posted on social media, Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs last month, made the decision to end his 23-year career.

“Good morning, and I’ll get right to the point: Standing by a beach, Brady announced, “I’m retiring for good.”

Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback ever, won a record seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa Bay at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

The quarterback said he would retire on February 1, 2022, but 40 days later, he said he would return to the Bucs for the 2022 season.

“I know the procedure was quite significant the previous time, so when I woke up this morning, I decided to press record and inform you guys first. So I won’t go on forever,” he continued.

I believe you can only write one very emotional retirement essay, and I finished it last year. Therefore, I truly appreciate each and every one of you for supporting me.

I could go on forever about my family, friends, teammates, and competitors because there are too many. I’m grateful that you guys let me live my greatest dream. Nothing would have changed. He declared, “I love you all.”

As the veteran quarterback, who threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns in the 2022 regular season, was scheduled to enter free agency, the rumor mill had already started. Several teams were thought to be interested in Brady.

The Californian finishes the game with numerous NFL records. He leads the league in pass attempts (12,050), completions (7,753), passing yards (89,214), and touchdown passes (649) during the regular season.

Additionally, he holds all of those postseason records.

Brady has won more games than any other player in the league’s history, 251 in the regular season and 35 in the playoffs.

Brady became an expert at orchestrating comeback victories with his signature game-winning drives under New England coach Bill Belichick.

He had the most game-winning drives (58) and comeback victories (46) of any NFL quarterback, and he was unflappable under pressure.

In November, Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen announced that they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. This made him more famous than the NFL.

The couple’s marriage had been the subject of tabloid speculation for months before Brady changed his mind about retiring, according to reports.

After his football career is over, Brady is expected to enter the broadcasting industry. He has already signed a $375 million, ten-year contract with Fox to work as a commentator.

He said in an interview with Variety magazine in July that he was excited to start the new job.

“On football, how it ought to be played, what good plays look like, and what bad plays look like, I have a very unique perspective. I believe I can still significantly influence the game. He stated, “I could remain in the game, doing what I love, talking about this incredible sport.”