New Zealand thump Pakistan to level series 1-1

In the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday, opener Devon Conway scored a sparkling hundred to help New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 79 runs.

Before a collapse that saw New Zealand lose nine wickets for 78 runs and be reduced to 261 all-out in 49.5 overs, the left-hander scored 101 runs and the captain made 85.

Despite a determined 79 from captain Babar Azam, Pakistan lost wickets frequently, and the home team was dismissed for 182 to leave the three-match series tied at 1-1.

The first match, which Pakistan won by six wickets, is on Friday, and the third and final match is also in Karachi.

By the fourth over, Pakistan’s openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq both fell for six. Mohammad Rizwan (28) and Azam added 55 for the third wicket, but it was insufficient.

While none of Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, or Mohammad Wasim remained for an extended period of time, Agha Salman scored 25 runs before being run out due to a mix-up with Azam.

In an innings that lasted 114 balls, Azam hit eight fours and a six before getting stumped by spinner Ish Sodhi in the 43rd over.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee won with 2-33, while Sodhi won with 2-38.

Earlier, after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first, left-arm spinner Nawaz took four wickets to slow down New Zealand.

Nawaz ended with a score of 4-38 as New Zealand fell from 183-1 to 206-6, losing five wickets for 23 runs in 40 deliveries.

Before fast bowler Naseem Shah (3-58) broke the stand by dismissing Conway off the final ball of the 30th over, New Zealand were buoyed by a second-wicket partnership of 181 between Conway and Williamson.

In his second ODI hundred, Conway struck 13 fours and a six off 92 balls. After that, Nawaz took three wickets, getting rid of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham cheaply in one over and throwing Williamson straight in the next.

Mohammad Wasim dropped Williamson on 53 and 54, but in his 100-ball innings, Williamson hit ten boundaries.

Last man out for 37 was Mitchell Santner, one of only three New Zealand batters to reach double digits.